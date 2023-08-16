Calera Fire Department receiving brand new station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Calera is getting a new fire station to replace one built in 1980.

Calera Fire Chief Sean Kendrick told WBRC that the department continues to grow and that this is a good thing, they just need more space.

Kendrick told me as the city grows, so does the fire department and they have outgrown their existing station.

As the site is being prepped for construction, the firefighters will stay in their current building until the new station is ready for move in.

The new fire station will be located next to the library at the corner of Highway 25 and Calera Eagle Drive.

The new fire station will be more visible to the public and will help the city to host more community-oriented classes like CPR in their new training classroom.

This will also allow them to house their fire administration staff all in one building.

“It will give us room to add more personnel as we continue to grow. We are seeing about a 7% increase in call volume every year and that percentage is growing,” Kendrick said.

The $5.5 million project is set to take about 12-16 months to complete.

