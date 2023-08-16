LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Brookwood’s new football field nears completion

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -Brookwood High School in Tuscaloosa County is more than looking forward to its new football season. It’s not just a new season, it is a chance to play on a new field.

The school’s new field should be ready by September 1, according to school leaders. Tuscaloosa County School District leaders say they spent $18 million on the new field plus space for a new weight room and offices for coaches.

Construction crews are spending the remaining weeks in August making sure everything is finished by the time Brookwood opens its season for the first game.

School Principal Kellie Hubbard says she was impressed by the speed in which the new field was built. They started in April.

“I mean it was as soon as they broke ground, it felt like two weeks later they had the turf was on the ground. It has been a very speedy process. I’ve been thoroughly impressed with how fast it’s come along,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard says Brookwood will play West Blockton in the home opener.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radiant Storage in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
University of Alabama senior makes shocking discovery in storage unit
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
First court date scheduled in Carlee Russell case
An investigation is underway after legionella bacteria was found in UAB Hospital's water system...
Two former UAB nurses suing hospital, alleging they weren’t paid for working overtime
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop

Latest News

ADHD medication shortage continues
Why you are struggling to get Adderall prescriptions filled
A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Fire damages Montgomery’s Park Crossing High School
Grants Mill Road project wraps up
New Grants Mill Road roundabout opens Wednesday
Hoover officer impacted by fires
Hoover police officer headed back home to Maui to help his community