Brookwood’s new football field nears completion

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -Brookwood High School in Tuscaloosa County is more than looking forward to its new football season. It’s not just a new season, it is a chance to play on a new field.

The school’s new field should be ready by September 1, according to school leaders. Tuscaloosa County School District leaders say they spent $18 million on the new field plus space for a new weight room and offices for coaches.

Construction crews are spending the remaining weeks in August making sure everything is finished by the time Brookwood opens its season for the first game.

School Principal Kellie Hubbard says she was impressed by the speed in which the new field was built. They started in April.

“I mean it was as soon as they broke ground, it felt like two weeks later they had the turf was on the ground. It has been a very speedy process. I’ve been thoroughly impressed with how fast it’s come along,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard says Brookwood will play West Blockton in the home opener.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.