Two former UAB nurses suing hospital, alleging they weren’t paid for working overtime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former UAB nurses are suing the hospital and alleging they weren’t paid for working overtime.

The two plaintiffs are now living out of state but were employed by the hospital between 2018 and 2020.

The Collective Action Complaint was filed back in February and a motion to dismiss the lawsuit was denied by a judge earlier this month.

The lawsuit claims because of understaffing, the two plaintiffs worked more than forty hours every two to three weeks without being paid overtime wages. The suit reads: “Defendants UAB Medicine and UAB Hospital did not pay Plaintiffs or other Nurses for all hours worked in excess of forty hours in a workweek and did not pay proper overtime premiums.”

The Fair Labor Standards Act requires those working over forty hours a week to receive time-and-a-half overtime pay.

The lawsuit alleges the plaintiffs were forced to stay later than the scheduled shift and work through meal breaks. Throughout the allegations, the lawsuit reads that the plaintiffs noticed other nurses working similar overtime hours without proper compensation.

There’s now a sponsored Facebook post by ClassAction.org searching for more people to join the lawsuit.

WBRC Fox 6 reached out to all nine attorneys involved in the lawsuit who are representing the defendants and the plaintiffs but did not get a response as of Monday night.

The Alabama State Nurses Association responded to a request for comment with the following: “It is inappropriate for ASNA to comment on ongoing litigation. We trust the justice system to identify the problem correctly and apply the appropriate remedies.”

