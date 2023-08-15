Tuscaloosa County mom refuses to lose hope over daughter’s abduction and murder 20 years ago

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -Saturday marks 20 years since Heaven LaShae Ross went missing in Tuscaloosa County and was later found dead. It was a story that rocked the Northport community, the story of an 11-year old girl who walked to her school bus stop and never made it to school.

Police said the case is still open and the investigation is ongoing. The fact that police are still working to find answers gives Beth Thompson hope that her daughter’s killer will be found and brought to justice.

“She was a little girl. She was my baby,” said Heaven’s mom Beth Thompson.

Heaven was only 11 years old when she vanished and was never found alive again. 20 years worth of tears, questions and anguish for Thompson who refuses to give up hope.

“Never, never give up hope. I never give up praying and never give up hope,” said Thompson.

It was the morning of August 19, 2003, when Heaven LaShae Ross left her family home in Northport and walked to the school bus stop nearby. She never made it to school that day. Ross’ body was found three years later under a vacant home three miles away in Holt. So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

“One day it’s going to happen. I hope and pray God will allow me to be here and see it happen,” Thompson said.

In the meantime, Beth Thompson has planned something special on August 19: a balloon release at Snow Hinton Park in Tuscaloosa.

“20 years is way too long for nobody to have no justice for the kidnapping and murder of their baby. I’ve got to blow the world up on Saturday and say please remember my child was taken from me, kidnapped, abducted and murdered,” said Thompson.

Heaven LaShae Ross would be 31 years old had she lived.

Beth Thompson says that balloon release is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Snow Hinton Park in Tuscaloosa.

