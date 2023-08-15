LawCall
Tuscaloosa apartment complex target for potential city code violations

Tuscaloosa PD, Fire investigate complaints at apartment complex
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Managers at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex received a warning when a group of police officers, fire personnel and city code enforcers walked up to the front door of the Lofts and informed management things needed to change.

Tuscaloosa Police said they’ve received complaints ranging from the trash not being picked up to potential health code violations inside. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday the apartment complex was put on notice.

‘Shape up and clean up!’ was the unified message from a group of 15, including personnel from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the fire department and the city inspections department.

“We’re out here based on some complaints we’ve had from residents,” said Tuscaloosa Police Department Capt. Phil Simpson.

Capt. Simpson said the complaints had been building for months.

“Some possible fire code violations and possible insect and rodent infestations we’re looking at,” said Capt. Simpson.

Taken altogether Captain Simpson says the violations could be considered major. The Captain added that it is not their aim to shut down the Lofts, but that they are aiming to get them in compliance with city codes.

“We’re all here together to see what’s going on and all speak with one voice because in the end what we would like to do for the apartment complex to be successful,” said Capt. Simpson.

It’s not clear why the situation has become what it is today, but authorities say it is well known fact that there have been management changes at the Lofts.

“There’ve been some management changes so what we’re trying to do is work with the new manager so we can mitigate these concerns so they will know exactly what the city’s concerns are,” said Capt. Simpson.

Captain Simpson said management was “surprised” when the team of enforcers showed up at the complex. In an effort to get their side of the story, an employee from the leasing office inside said, “No, thank you.”

As far as actual violations and what they are, Tuscaloosa police say no citations were issued at this time since there appeared to have been progress made in other troubled areas. The city’s fire marshal’s office had written citations earlier due to trash that had been collecting. Police added that the apartment’s management team is working with other city departments to develop a plan that will get the complex in compliance in all areas of concern.

