Storm damage in Hoover gets cleaned up after weekend destruction

Storm damage in Bluff Park area of Hoover
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover is working on cleaning up the Bluff Park Community following severe storms. According to city officials, the clean up could take a couple of weeks.

Although no one was injured, Mayor Frank Brocato said about 30 homes were impacted by the storm.

“Of those 30, probably 15 had significant damage to them where trees actually fell right in the middle of the home,” Brocato said.

Many residents experienced power outages, but Mayor Brocato said Alabama Power is going out to get those homes restored.

“It looks like there are only 5 remaining properties that were out of power, and they expect to get those restored today,” Brocato said.

City crews were out cleaning up trees, limbs and debris as part of the effort.

“We have 5 of our brush trucks out. AM Waste is our garbage contractor and they are out as well and we are currently negotiating with some private contractors to come out and assist us with the clean up,” Brocato said.

Mayor Brocato reminded residents about hiring your own private contractor, saying that if anything is left on the street, they must remove it.

“Make sure their contractor understands that it is their responsibility to remove that debris, otherwise everything else that’s out there we will be taking care of,” Brocato said.

Mayor Brocato explained that public safety is number in Hoover, and he’s proud of the city’s response and citizens coming together to help one another.

Mayor Brocato said the cleanup should take about 2 weeks.

