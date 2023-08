Queen of Clean: Keeping flowers fresh

The Queen of Clean is talking about how to keep your flowers fresh!

Here’s how to do it.

What you need:

1 quart of water

1 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp Lemon Juice (or real lemons)

1/2 tsp Liquid Chlorine Bleach

Large water jug or container

Measuring Utensils

Flower vase

What to do:

Mix sugar, lemon juice, liquid chlorine bleach into one quart of water in a jug

Pour into flower vase

Add flowers w/ freshly cut ends

Repeat every 3 days

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

