‘Progress is always slow in Alabama,’ but rally attendees remain confident on redistricting efforts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of citizens came from all over Alabama to rally together and show the state they want fair and accurate representation. Many also hope a new map can be agreed upon sooner rather than later.

Rally goers remain hopeful, but they also stress this fight should not still be taking place.

Some believe it simply highlights a lack of care by some of Alabama’s state leaders.

“What happened in Montgomery was a complete catastrophe. The Alabama state legislature and Republicans showed that they will defy even the US Supreme Court,” said rally attendee Ledarius Hilliard.

Others chose to remain positive and focus on the fact that even during a brutally hot Monday, dozens turned out to show how important they find the redistricting issue.

“It is amazing. It shows the heart and soul of the community and the city of Birmingham and the state as a whole. That people care about their communities. People care about serving and taking care of others,” said rally attendee Randy Gibson.

There is a lot of emotion surrounding this issue and rally attendees stress they are in this fight for the long haul.

“There should be a third party that comes into Alabama and draws a fair map. Fair districts in the state of Alabama. Not a gerrymandered map that disenfranchises 26% of Alabama’s population,” said rally attendee Elizabeth Shannon.

While some remain positive that a new map will be in place soon they also want to make sure people get out and vote.

“There is a lot of apathy about voting because people just feel like they are not represented and so maybe if Alabama could do the right thing in this situation it will increase voter turnout,” said rally attendee Courtney Andrews.

