LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police issue Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.
The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a teenager who is believed to be in “immediate danger.”

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Stafford Police Department issued the alert for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff.

Officials said the teenager has been missing since Aug. 13.

The white female is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has dark hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hooded sweatshirt and brown paisley pants.

Law enforcement said it’s believed that the girl is “in grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call Stafford police at 281-261-3950.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, lockdown lifted at Donaldson Correctional Facility
The Birmingham PD is investigating a homicide at 1000 Tin Mill Road.
Family finds missing loved one shot to death in car
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
The fire department is on the scene between Mountain Lake Road and StandHolton Drive.
Part of Hwy 160 in Blount Co. collapses

Latest News

Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
First court date scheduled in Carlee Russell case
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Indictment returned in Georgia as grand jury wraps up Trump election probe
Former President Trump and his allies may face racketeering charges in connection to...
Georgia DA considers "RICO" charges against Trump
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Roland R. Wright International Guard Base,...
US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit