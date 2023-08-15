‘No threat to the public’ County leaders weigh in after security incident at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says the Donaldson Correctional Facility is back to normal with what they are calling controlled movement. There was a lockdown put in place after an incident Sunday morning, and videos surfaced on social media showing an inmate with a gun.

Jefferson County Commissioners said this was an isolated incident inside the prison with no threat to the public. However, neighbors remained concerned over a possible threat. Commissioner Sheila Tyson says she received more than 100 calls yesterday from neighbors who live near the prison concerned about inmates escaping. She says this has been an ongoing problem at Donaldson.

“The residents are concerned. What if they break out? What if they come to my house and try to hold me captive,” said Tyson.

Donaldson Correctional Facility is in Tyson’s district in the West Jefferson County area, and she says she’s received calls from concerned neighbors and parents of inmates there for years.

“About people being killed there. The living conditions and the weapons, drugs and cell phones,” adds Tyson. “Everything that is happening over there. I’m speechless!”

She added that it was alarming to watch the video and see an inmate holding a weapon. She noted something must be done in Alabama’s state prison system

“It’s time for the federal government to come in,” says Tyson. “It’s time to have a rehabilitation jail to rehabilitate people where they can come back into society. give them the services they need instead of treating them like animals.”

As far as the threat to public safety, the Jefferson County Commission President says this was an internal issue inside Donaldson and no concern to nearby neighbors.

“I actually spoke with the sheriff yesterday concerning this very incident. He assured me that there were no residents at risk whatsoever. They engaged the SWAT team, which handled the situation like they are supposed to very professionally,” said Jimmie Stephens.

The man seen in the video is Derrol Shaw, and ADOC says they have arrested him. He is currently serving life in prison for killing four people in 2006. WBRC learned that ADOC is working to expedite new charges against Shaw with help from the District Attorney’s Office.

