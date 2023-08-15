LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New app for students causes privacy concerns for parents

Privacy concerns over new app for students
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some parents are concerned about a new app that allows students to share and manage their class schedules.

Some people are calling out the app, Saturn, saying it has some privacy issues.

The app is designed for students and allows them to find their school, link their schedules, and communicate with other students.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said some of his officers’ children use this app, but some parents are concerned that it’s too easy for someone to pose as a student, join the app and have access to schedules, team events and school activities.

Hyche said this poses a threat to anything from sex trafficking to sextortion, and he urges parents to educate their kids. He recommends that parents talk to their kids about using any social media apps and being cautious about what information they are putting out.

Hyche says things like this happen in our area, but he doesn’t want people to live their lives scared.

“I’ve talked to a number of kids who have been victims of these type things and they always say they knew something didn’t feel right or didn’t seem right,” Hyche said. “They always say that, and they do it anyway. If something doesn’t feel right, there is nothing wrong with cutting off that communication.”

Saturn released an article yesterday announcing new safety improvements.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, lockdown lifted at Donaldson Correctional Facility
The Birmingham PD is investigating a homicide at 1000 Tin Mill Road.
Family finds missing loved one shot to death in car
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
The fire department is on the scene between Mountain Lake Road and StandHolton Drive.
Part of Hwy 160 in Blount Co. collapses

Latest News

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Deon Jamal Dunkin of...
McCalla man shot, killed after argument at Midfield barbershop
Lockdown lifted at Donaldson after security incident
‘No threat to the public’ County leaders weigh in after security incident at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Lockdown lifted at Donaldson after security incident
Lockdown lifted at Donaldson after security incident
Alabama student searches for father's ashes
Alabama student searches for father's ashes