New app for students causes privacy concerns for parents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some parents are concerned about a new app that allows students to share and manage their class schedules.

Some people are calling out the app, Saturn, saying it has some privacy issues.

The app is designed for students and allows them to find their school, link their schedules, and communicate with other students.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said some of his officers’ children use this app, but some parents are concerned that it’s too easy for someone to pose as a student, join the app and have access to schedules, team events and school activities.

Hyche said this poses a threat to anything from sex trafficking to sextortion, and he urges parents to educate their kids. He recommends that parents talk to their kids about using any social media apps and being cautious about what information they are putting out.

Hyche says things like this happen in our area, but he doesn’t want people to live their lives scared.

“I’ve talked to a number of kids who have been victims of these type things and they always say they knew something didn’t feel right or didn’t seem right,” Hyche said. “They always say that, and they do it anyway. If something doesn’t feel right, there is nothing wrong with cutting off that communication.”

Saturn released an article yesterday announcing new safety improvements.

