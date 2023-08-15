LawCall
Montgomery high school catches fire

A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.(Source: Viewer)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School Monday night.

While the cause is under investigation, Montgomery Public Schools spokeswoman Jade Jones said they believe weather could have played a factor.

Jones said there was damage to an isolated part of the building. There was also water damage. The extent of the damage is not yet clear.

As a result, the school will be closed Tuesday. Jones said MPS will contact all students and parents about the next steps and when the school will reopen.

A viewer sent this video of a fire at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023. (Source: Lizet Montoya)

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper later confirmed the fire was on the southwest wing of the campus. He said they declared it a two-alarm fire due to the size of the building.

Cooper said crews got the fire contained and extinguished from the outside, then followed up on the interior for further extension.

Cooper confirmed there were no reports of any injuries. He said the school was closed, and no one was found during a search of the area.

Family wants answers after man killed in officer-involved shooting