How you can help the Salvation Army support Hawaii wildfire victims

Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials urge tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders on the island where a wildfire demolished a historic town and killed dozens. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are dozens who have lost their lives and thousands who have lost their homes because of the Maui wildfires.

Even though they’re dealing with destruction on the island themselves, the Salvation Army is still dedicated to helping others. Leaders say the organization has provided thousands of meals so far.

Major Robert Lyle, the Salvation Army Central Alabama Commander, says the organization is working with local Hawaii restaurants that are still up and running to help feed people. They’re also coordinating shelter services for those displaced, serving water and hydration beverages, along with hygiene items and even providing emotional and spiritual care.

For those feeling led to help, Major Lyle says 100% of the donations intended for the Maui wildfires will be spent on the island taking care of those people.

Major Lyle says they’re in it for the long haul.

“Sometimes a disaster will happen, and we’ll spend a couple of days talking about it, but this is going to be months and months of recovery,” he explains. “Everything has to be torn down. Everything has to be rebuilt, so the Salvation Army will go into different phases of being there. Right now it’s the relief, it’s trying to make sure that folks are fed and hydrated and taken care of.”

WBRC is partnering with the Salvation Army to raise money for the needs over in Hawaii right now.

To donate: Text FIRERELIEF to 51555 or visit the Salvation Army’s donation page.

