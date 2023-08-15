LawCall
Former Winfield teacher accused of having sex with student

Alexis Michael Rodriguez
Alexis Michael Rodriguez(Marion County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Winfield city school teacher and coach has been accused of having sex with a student under the age of 19.

Alexis Michael Rodriguez is being charged with rape in the 2nd degree and School Employee Sex Act.

WBRC reached out to the school’s superintendent, and we were told that Rodriguez resigned his position in July.

The superintendent was not able to make any comments due to the ongoing investigation with law enforcement.

