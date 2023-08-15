Food box giveaway Thursday at Ensley church
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A free food box giveaway is planned for Thursday, August 17 at a church in Ensley.
For-Word Christian Center and Mercy Deliverance Ministries will hand the boxes beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the church located at 2200 Avenue C in Ensley. They hope to serve 300 households.
The boxes include:
- Frozen chicken leg quarters
- Frozen Cream Corn
- Frozen Cut Squash
- Frozen Green Beans
- Dole Fruit Cups
- Apples
More food boxes will be handed out later this year. You can find a list of dates here.
