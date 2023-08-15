Food box giveaway Thursday at Ensley church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A free food box giveaway is planned for Thursday, August 17 at a church in Ensley.

For-Word Christian Center and Mercy Deliverance Ministries will hand the boxes beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the church located at 2200 Avenue C in Ensley. They hope to serve 300 households.

The boxes include:

Frozen chicken leg quarters

Frozen Cream Corn

Frozen Cut Squash

Frozen Green Beans

Dole Fruit Cups

Apples

More food boxes will be handed out later this year. You can find a list of dates here.

