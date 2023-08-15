LawCall
Food box giveaway Thursday at Ensley church

For-Word Christian Center and Mercy Deliverance Ministries hope to help 300 households.
For-Word Christian Center and Mercy Deliverance Ministries hope to help 300 households.(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A free food box giveaway is planned for Thursday, August 17 at a church in Ensley.

For-Word Christian Center and Mercy Deliverance Ministries will hand the boxes beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the church located at 2200 Avenue C in Ensley. They hope to serve 300 households.

The boxes include:

  • Frozen chicken leg quarters
  • Frozen Cream Corn
  • Frozen Cut Squash
  • Frozen Green Beans
  • Dole Fruit Cups
  • Apples

More food boxes will be handed out later this year. You can find a list of dates here.

