First Alert Weather: A few storms possible Tuesday; Drier air moving in this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! The big story today is that we will finally transition from a hot and humid pattern to a drier and cooler setup.

Temperatures this morning remain very warm with most of us in the 70s with a few 80s sticking around. It remains muggy, but the humidity levels should decrease late today as winds shift from the southwest to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. We are tracking a cold front on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. It is located in north Alabama as of 5 a.m. We are dealing with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with widely scattered showers and storms continuing across north Alabama. A few showers or storms will be possible this morning along and north of Interstate 20/59. I can’t rule out pockets of heavy rainfall with some lightning and thunder.

Planning Out The Day (WBRC)

The cold front will move through Central Alabama during the mid and late morning hours. By this afternoon, the greatest chance to see a few storms will likely occur southeast of Birmingham including Chilton, Coosa, Clay, Talladega, and Shelby counties. Today’s chance of rain remains at 30 percent, but it’ll drop off quickly by this evening. We are forecasting a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for areas along and north of Interstate 20. Areas farther south will likely see high temperatures in the lower 90s. The good news is that we should remain dry this evening. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 70s by 7 p.m. It should be a great evening for Barons baseball as they take on Chattanooga.

Beautiful Wednesday: We are forecasting temperatures to cool into the low to mid 60s Wednesday morning. It should feel very refreshing after dealing with high humidity and very hot temperatures over the past week. Dew points are likely to drop into the lower 60s tomorrow afternoon meaning it will feel very comfortable outside. We should end up with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will likely end up 5-7 degrees below average tomorrow. I would highly recommend taking advantage of the cooler weather. It’s a good time to clean up or mow the yard.

Yard Work Forecast (WBRC)

Dry and Sunny Weather to Finish the Week: The rest of this week is shaping up to be quiet and beautiful. You’ll likely have to water your lawn and garden as rain chances appear unlikely through Saturday. Morning temperatures will likely remain in the 60s through Friday morning with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels will likely remain comfortable, so I don’t anticipate any heat advisories in the near future. Enjoy this quiet weather while we have it!

A Hot Weekend: A ridge of high pressure is forecast to build across the Southeast over the weekend. I would plan for hot temperatures over the weekend. It’ll be nice weather to spend some time at the pool. We will likely see morning temperatures cool into the low 70s this weekend. High temperatures are forecast to end up in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Sunday could end up a little warmer than Saturday. Could we see heat advisories this weekend? I can’t completely rule it out. Humidity levels will likely increase a little, so it could feel like it is in the triple digits Sunday into Monday. An isolated shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out on Sunday and going into early next week. Odds of seeing rain over the next seven days remain very low.

Tropical Update: The tropics have been very quiet for the first half of the month, but it is forecast to become very active over the next 15 days. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting two tropical waves that have low development to form into a tropical depression or storm. Both waves are located in the eastern Atlantic far away from the United States.

Tracking The Tropics (WBRC)

Long-range models are hinting at a few systems developing in the Atlantic over the next seven to ten days. We will also need to watch the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico going into the weekend and into early next week. We could see tropical moisture move into the central and western Gulf of Mexico next Monday and Tuesday. Could something develop? Models aren’t showing anything significant at the moment, but they do hint at increasing storminess for parts of Texas and perhaps Louisiana early next week.

Hurricane season ramps up in September and comes to an end on November 30.

Have a great Tuesday!

