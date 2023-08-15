LawCall
County-wide network outage causing problems for libraries

Internet outage impacting public libraries across Jefferson County
By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of libraries across Jefferson County are dealing with a system-wide internet outage. It’s an ongoing problem they’ve been dealing with since last Friday. The interruption impacts some of their services, including issuing library cards and accepting credit card payments.

Tobin Cataldo, the Executive Director for Jefferson County Public Libraries said they are working to fix it, and the services have been disrupted for libraries all across the area. They aren’t sure why or what caused the outage, and there’s no timeline for when the network will be restored.

Jasmine Williams visited the Downtown Public Library with her sister on Tuesday afternoon to apply for her passport only to find out she could only use cash.

“Went in and found out their credit card system,” says Williams. “Everything is down, so you have to pay with cash. So, I’m glad I did have cash today because I normally don’t carry it anymore. But I mean, it was a smooth process. It took a little bit longer than it normally would have. I got a paper receipt like they normally give in elementary school. I have to make sure that I keep up with it because I’m used to getting emailed receipts.”

WBRC will continue to follow this story and provide updates as we receive them.

