LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Applicant denied medical cannabis license requests temporary restraining order against Ala. Medical Cannabis Commission

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A company has filed a restraining order against the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. This comes after the commission awarded licenses in all categories just last week.

Licenses were granted, then withheld after Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) says they discovered a ‘tabulation error’ during its evaluation and scoring of applications.

One of the applications that was denied a license, Alabama Always, LLC, filed the restraining order alleging it violated the Open Meetings Act repeatedly and didn’t deliberate in public.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Radiant Storage in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
University of Alabama senior makes shocking discovery in storage unit
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
First court date scheduled in Carlee Russell case
An investigation is underway after legionella bacteria was found in UAB Hospital's water system...
Two former UAB nurses suing hospital, alleging they weren’t paid for working overtime
A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Lightning suspected as cause of Montgomery’s Park Crossing High School fire

Latest News

Caleb White.
Pinson Valley HS senior dies after suffering medical emergency; funeral service announced
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Source: WBRC video
Update on 'mega-site' construction
Source: WBRC video
Shelby Co. District Attorney shares back-to-school safety tips