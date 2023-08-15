Childersburg man charged with capital murder in connection with Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Childersburg man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a Sylacauga shooting.

On August 15, the Sylacauga Police Department arrested 22-year-old Marquese Donnell Duncan, of Childersburg, on capital murder charges in the July 2 shooting death of Jason Anthony Swain Jr.

Jason Anthony Swain, Jr., (Sylacauga Police Department)

Swain Jr. was found in the area of Scrooge Alley suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the Coosa Valley Medical Center for treatment where he died from his injuries.

SPD obtained warrants for Duncan who was living in Kentucky at the time of his arrest. Investigators say they made contact with the Criminal Investigation Division at Ft. Campbell in Kentucky where the Sylacauga police chief tells WBRC Duncan was active in the U.S. Army and stationed there.

Duncan was transported to the Christian County Jail in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on August 3. He remained there until he was brought back to Talladega County to face the capital murder charge.

Duncan is being held in Talladega County Jail with no bond.

If you have any information pertaining to a crime, contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.

