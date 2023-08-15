LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police Department hosts blood drive amid critical blood shortage

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Birmingham Police Department (BPD) hosted its Battle of the Badges Blood Drive with the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross has been dealing with a shortage of blood since the start of the pandemic. Last month, the organization said donations were being used quicker than they were coming in.

BPD hosts a blood drive a few times a year. Lieutenant Reva Palmer encouraged all officers and the public to help save a life.

“It’s important because one day I may need blood, you made need blood,” said Palmer. “I’m hoping we have a good turnout today from the police upstairs, the precincts and like I said, the public as well, they are welcome.”

If you are looking for a blood drive near you, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Radiant Storage in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
University of Alabama senior makes shocking discovery in storage unit
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
First court date scheduled in Carlee Russell case
An investigation is underway after legionella bacteria was found in UAB Hospital's water system...
Two former UAB nurses suing hospital, alleging they weren’t paid for working overtime
A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Lightning suspected as cause of Montgomery’s Park Crossing High School fire

Latest News

A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Lightning suspected as cause of Montgomery’s Park Crossing High School fire
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
For-Word Christian Center and Mercy Deliverance Ministries hope to help 300 households.
Food box giveaway Thursday at Ensley church
Creating Habits and Routines