Birmingham Police Department hosts blood drive amid critical blood shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Birmingham Police Department (BPD) hosted its Battle of the Badges Blood Drive with the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross has been dealing with a shortage of blood since the start of the pandemic. Last month, the organization said donations were being used quicker than they were coming in.

BPD hosts a blood drive a few times a year. Lieutenant Reva Palmer encouraged all officers and the public to help save a life.

“It’s important because one day I may need blood, you made need blood,” said Palmer. “I’m hoping we have a good turnout today from the police upstairs, the precincts and like I said, the public as well, they are welcome.”

If you are looking for a blood drive near you, click here.

