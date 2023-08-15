LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

12-foot-long alligator weighing over 500 pounds harvested

A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more...
A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more than 500 pounds.(Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two hunting parties in Alabama returned with monster catches.

The Dees hunting party harvested an alligator measuring 12 feet, 3.5 inches long and weighing 518 pounds.

According to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the gator was caught in the Mobile River.

The Gamotis hunting party caught a 12 foot, 3 inch alligator weighing 491 pounds in the Alabama River.

Both gators were caught this past weekend and taken to the Southwest Alligator Management Zone.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Radiant Storage in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
University of Alabama senior makes shocking discovery in storage unit
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
First court date scheduled in Carlee Russell case
An investigation is underway after legionella bacteria was found in UAB Hospital's water system...
Two former UAB nurses suing hospital, alleging they weren’t paid for working overtime
A fire broke out at Park Crossing High School on Aug. 14, 2023.
Lightning suspected as cause of Montgomery’s Park Crossing High School fire

Latest News

Internet outage impacting public libraries across Jefferson County
County-wide network outage causing problems for libraries
Judge John Carroll
Judge John Carroll, former dean of Cumberland School of Law, dies
This image provided by Denver Police Department shows police body-worn camera video footage of...
Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife. It was a marker
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
Alexis Michael Rodriguez
Former Winfield teacher accused of having sex with student