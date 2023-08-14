LawCall
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Morris

Jessica Ruth Kupfer was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Morris Friday.
Jessica Ruth Kupfer was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Morris Friday.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRIS, Ala. (WBRC) - A 42-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Morris Friday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Jessica Ruth Kupfer of Warrior.

The crash happened in the 2400 block of Morris Majestic Road around 11:05 a.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

