West Alabama golf course makes top ten ranking in Alabama

Tuscaloosa golf course mentioned in statewide rankings
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama golf course received recognition Monday after Golf Week ranked Ol’ Colony in Tuscaloosa County as the seventh best public golf course in Alabama.

Ol’ Colony is owned by the three governments in Tuscaloosa County. Ol’ Colony leaders say the ranking was based on the condition of the course, the pro shop and food service.

Golf director John Gray says while the Ol’ Colony has been ranked higher before, they are very pleased with the new ranking of number seven in the state.

“It gives us credibility in the marketplace. It’s also a really big dividend for the city and county and the city of Northport for all the help they’ve put in the property as well, and it gives us an opportunity,” said Ol’ Colony Golf Director John Gray.

John Gray says Ol’ Colony averages around 3,200 golfers per month.

