University of Alabama senior makes shocking discovery in storage unit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A University of Alabama student says her heart is broken after part of her father’s ashes went missing.

Abby Armstrong went to get some personal items from her storage unit in Tuscaloosa only to find the unit empty and everything missing, including the ashes.

Armstrong rented storage unit 197 at Radiant Storage, an inside unit on the back side of the property. Armstrong says not only did she lose items such as clothing and mattresses, but also a part of her father’s ashes.

The sign outside Radiant Storage says the business is under ‘new management,’ but Armstrong has been thoroughly unimpressed.

“My first reaction was I have the wrong unit,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong did have the right unit. The key wouldn’t work and when she peeked under the door to see her stuff, it was gone, including a small box of her late father’s ashes whom Abby says she was very close to.

“I just feel a numbness. I was really upset the last couple of days. I peeked underneath and lifted up the door and it was completely empty in there. I started freaking out,” she said.

The first call Armstrong made was to her mom and together they contacted Radiant Storage. Armstrong says there is no doubt she made her monthly payment of $50 dollars on time, every month, without fail.

“It was impossible to get any answers and right now we have no idea what actually happened,” said Armstrong.

WBRC sought to find answers as well. We found the office door locked, a darkened office and no one home. We called the number on the sign and were told to email an individual for a response. As of 3 p.m. Monday, August 14, we haven’t heard anything back.

Abby Armstrong estimated her personal belongings added up to around $20,000, but that’s nothing compared to losing part of her father’s remains.

“Terrible. My heart was broken for real,” she said.

A broken heart, the feeling of being violated. What happened behind door 197 at that storage facility remains a mystery for Armstrong. She was told last week a company official would have a meeting with her. We’ll update you after that meeting and if we get a response from the owner of the facility.

