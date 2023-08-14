LawCall
Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival returns to Birmingham

By Hannah Crowe
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is excited to sponsor the 20th Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. Join hosts Jeh Jeh Pruitt and Sarah Verser on August 26 and August 27 in the Historic 4th Avenue Business District of Downton Birmingham, AL for the no cost event.

The two-day event kicks off on Saturday, August 26, from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Special guests for night one include David Sanchez, The Nashville Experience, Elnora Williams, Jose Carr, Cashmere Williams, Ves Marable and Sherry Reeves.

Night two of the 20th Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. on August 27. Special guests include Jazz in Pink, Netra Young, KB’s Technique and Fee Fee Redmond.

