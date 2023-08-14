Strategic planning task force created for Tuscaloosa Police Department

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Councilors approved a bonus earlier this month to hire and retain police officers, but they aren’t stopping there when it comes to finding ways to strengthen law enforcement in the city.

The same ordinance city councilors passed to award bonusses to police also created a task force made up of the chairs of the city council’s administrative, finance, and public safety committees. The strategic task force will work with Mayor Walt Maddox on creating a plan on recruiting and retaining police officers.

All Tuscaloosa police officers with the department as of August 1 will get a one time $10,000 bonus. That is in addition to a $5,000 retention bonus for any patrol officers hired by the police department after March 1 of this year.

“Being a police officers is a wonderful job,” said Tuscaloosa City Councilman John Faile after the police bonus plan passed. “We’re looking for the best people we can find and we want to compensate them as they deserve.”

The task force must submit a strategic plan to the city council no later than August 1, 2024.

