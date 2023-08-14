LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Strategic planning task force created for Tuscaloosa Police Department

Efforts to retain Tuscaloosa police officers
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Councilors approved a bonus earlier this month to hire and retain police officers, but they aren’t stopping there when it comes to finding ways to strengthen law enforcement in the city.

The same ordinance city councilors passed to award bonusses to police also created a task force made up of the chairs of the city council’s administrative, finance, and public safety committees. The strategic task force will work with Mayor Walt Maddox on creating a plan on recruiting and retaining police officers.

All Tuscaloosa police officers with the department as of August 1 will get a one time $10,000 bonus. That is in addition to a $5,000 retention bonus for any patrol officers hired by the police department after March 1 of this year.

“Being a police officers is a wonderful job,” said Tuscaloosa City Councilman John Faile after the police bonus plan passed. “We’re looking for the best people we can find and we want to compensate them as they deserve.”

The task force must submit a strategic plan to the city council no later than August 1, 2024.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, Donaldson Correctional Facility remains on lockdown
The Birmingham PD is investigating a homicide at 1000 Tin Mill Road.
Family finds missing loved one shot to death in car
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire at 204 1st St N, across from the Alabaster...
Emergency crews responding to structure fire in Alabaster
The fire department is on the scene between Mountain Lake Road and StandHolton Drive.
Part of Hwy 160 in Blount Co. collapses

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Efforts to retain Tuscaloosa police officers
Donaldson Correctional Facility on lockdown
Donaldson remains on lockdown after security incident
Fultondale HS reopens Monday after deadly tornado
Fultondale High School holds open house in new building
Fultondale HS reopens Monday after deadly tornado
Fultondale HS reopens Monday after deadly tornado