LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Scholarship established in memory of fallen Tuscaloosa officer

Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty September 16, 2019 when he and a...
Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty September 16, 2019 when he and a bondsman were attempting to serve outstanding warrants.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A scholarship fund has been established in memory of a slain Tuscaloosa Police Officer.

Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty September 16, 2019 when he and a bondsman were attempting to serve outstanding warrants. Luther Watkins Jr. is charged with capital murder.

Investigator Cousette’s co-workers created the Dornell Cousette Scholarship Fund that will be awarded annually to one high school senior attending the Pickens County School System and another from the Tuscaloosa City or County School System. A representative said special consideration will be given to those from law enforcement families.

Cousette grew up in Aliceville before joining the U.S. Army. He started work as a patrolman with the Tuscaloosa Police Department in 2006, serving as an officer and a juvenile investigator over the next 13 years.

“Investigator Cousette loved working with children,” said Sgt. Michael Chaisson, who worked closely with Cousette for many years in TPD’s Juvenile Division.“Supporting the educational aspirations of deserving students is an excellent way to honor his memory.”

Applicants will submit essays about Investigator Cousette and must obtain a letter of recommendation from a current or retired law enforcement officer.

The fund will be administered through the Lance Hocutt Financial Group. Donors can send contributions to Lance Hocutt Financial Group, 1300 McFarland Blvd. N.E. #125, Tuscaloosa, Al., 35406 or through Venmo at @Cousette-fund. Checks can be made out to the Dornell Cousette Scholarship Fund

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, lockdown lifted at Donaldson Correctional Facility
The Birmingham PD is investigating a homicide at 1000 Tin Mill Road.
Family finds missing loved one shot to death in car
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
The fire department is on the scene between Mountain Lake Road and StandHolton Drive.
Part of Hwy 160 in Blount Co. collapses
Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire at 204 1st St N, across from the Alabaster...
Emergency crews responding to structure fire in Alabaster

Latest News

New splash pad in Pelham
Chill out at Shelby County’s newest splash pad
Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, lockdown lifted at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Dangerous Heat Continues
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 9 p.m.