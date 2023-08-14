Scholarship established in memory of fallen Tuscaloosa officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A scholarship fund has been established in memory of a slain Tuscaloosa Police Officer.

Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty September 16, 2019 when he and a bondsman were attempting to serve outstanding warrants. Luther Watkins Jr. is charged with capital murder.

Investigator Cousette’s co-workers created the Dornell Cousette Scholarship Fund that will be awarded annually to one high school senior attending the Pickens County School System and another from the Tuscaloosa City or County School System. A representative said special consideration will be given to those from law enforcement families.

Cousette grew up in Aliceville before joining the U.S. Army. He started work as a patrolman with the Tuscaloosa Police Department in 2006, serving as an officer and a juvenile investigator over the next 13 years.

“Investigator Cousette loved working with children,” said Sgt. Michael Chaisson, who worked closely with Cousette for many years in TPD’s Juvenile Division.“Supporting the educational aspirations of deserving students is an excellent way to honor his memory.”

Applicants will submit essays about Investigator Cousette and must obtain a letter of recommendation from a current or retired law enforcement officer.

The fund will be administered through the Lance Hocutt Financial Group. Donors can send contributions to Lance Hocutt Financial Group, 1300 McFarland Blvd. N.E. #125, Tuscaloosa, Al., 35406 or through Venmo at @Cousette-fund. Checks can be made out to the Dornell Cousette Scholarship Fund

