Roads near Moody landfill remain an issue for residents

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County Commissioner Chairman, Stan Batemon, said the county is working with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to repair Annie Lee Road. The road was impacted earlier this year during the clean up at the landfill in Moody. People who live nearby say the current repairs are affecting their cars and air quality.

Batemon explained that although repairs are underway, it won’t be a quick and easy fix. ADEM covers the repair costs, and the material they plan to use is an experimental surface prepared by Auburn University. However, with so many road repair projects in the works ahead of this one, they are having a hard time finding contractors.

“It won’t be in its finished form, probably for a couple of months. Because it will take a while to get the contractor in place and get the final material down,” says Batemon.

In the meantime, the county engineer will work to fix some of the worst spots.

“As far as a timeframe, my engineer says by the end of this month, there will be some patches put on the road that will actually be road surface patching. You’ll be able to drive on it. It’ll have asphalt covering the bad areas.”

People who live near Annie Lee Road say that gravel is affecting the air quality, and that they’re having a more challenging time breathing.

Batemon says the county does not have the equipment to check the air quality, but there are still monitors in the area.

If you’d like to look at the air quality near you, you can click here.

