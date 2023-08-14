President Biden delivers heat-related initiatives to employers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many folks work outside in the extreme heat and a new directive from the White House would require some companies to alert their employees about those dangerous heat conditions.

An Alabama Power spokesperson says the new measures simply enhance what Alabama Power officials say is already in place.

Alabama Power says long before the president’s new initiative, the company says it has always had a policy to make sure linemen and support personnel had access to hydration and took necessary breaks.

“During this time, especially in this extreme hot weather, we require that our employees take more breaks than normal and stay hydrated, so we have a couple of things in place to make sure they do that. Of course, we provide them with water and ice, but we also provide them other things like Gatorade, the ice dehydration packets and other options to make sure they’re replenishing their electrolytes,” said Danielle Kimbrough, Alabama Power’s West Alabama community relations spokeswoman.

Based on the most recent data, President Biden called heat the nation’s number one weather-related killer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.