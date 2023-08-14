Part of Hwy 160 in Blount Co. collapses

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A part of Highway 160 in Blount County has collapsed, according to the Blount County EMA.

The fire department is on the scene between Mountain Lake Road and StandHolton Drive.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has been notified.

The Blount County EMA has asked everyone to avoid the area and an update will be provided when the road is back open.

