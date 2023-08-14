LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number...
The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.(Nestle)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a limited quantity of Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

According to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall is isolated to only two batches of break and bake cookie dough made on April 24 and 25, 2023.

The specific batch numbers are: 311457531K and 311557534K, with best by dates of 8/22/23 and 10/23/23.

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.

Anyone with the cookie dough can return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, Donaldson Correctional Facility remains on lockdown
The Birmingham PD is investigating a homicide at 1000 Tin Mill Road.
Family finds missing loved one shot to death in car
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire at 204 1st St N, across from the Alabaster...
Emergency crews responding to structure fire in Alabaster
The fire department is on the scene between Mountain Lake Road and StandHolton Drive.
Part of Hwy 160 in Blount Co. collapses

Latest News

PHOTOS - The families of divers who went missing reunite with them after a rescue by the U.S....
PHOTOS: Families reunite with divers after rescue
A family member of one of the divers who went missing reunites with them after a rescue by the...
Coast Guard and Navy rescue 4 divers off South Carolina coast
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to...
How Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump
Two people were hospitalized after ejecting from a jet that crashed Sunday. (Source: WXYZ/RYAN...
2 people hospitalized after air show crash