Man arrested, charged after Sylacauga police officer injured during traffic stop

Corie Darius Burns
Corie Darius Burns(Sylacauga Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was arrested and charged after a Sylacauga police officer was inured while attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Saturday, August 12 near the intersection of E. 2nd Street and N. Main Avenue.

An officer with the Sylacauga Police Department attempted to arrest 43-year-old Corie Darius Burns when he resisted arrest and a struggle ensued.

Sylacauga police say during the struggle, the arresting officer found himself inside Burns’ vehicle. Burns then put the vehicle into drive and began driving away at a high rate of speed. The officer was thrown from the vehicle and was then run over.

Other responding officers chased Burns to the end of S. Main Avenue at Goodwater Highway where he crashed into a tree and was taken into custody.

The injured SPD officer was transported via ambulance to Coosa Valley Medical Center. He sustained broken bones to his left arm, left elbow, and left ankle where the vehicle ran over his arm and leg.

The officer was treated and released Saturday night. SPD says the officer will be out of work for an extended period to heal from his injuries.

Burns was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd and Possession of Marijuana 1st.

He is currently in custody at the Talladega County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

SPD asks that if you have any information about this case or any other crime, call the SPD tip line at 256-249-4716 or SPD at 256-267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). You could receive a reward for your information.

