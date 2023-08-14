Helena will hold election on Indian Ford Fire District

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC learned Monday there is going to be an election September 12 for the people living in the Indian Ford Fire District.

The election will be to vote on whether they want to be covered by the city of Helena’s emergency services. This includes services like police, fire, and EMS.

Helena got a temporary restraining order against the City of Hoover back in July that prevented the city from annexing properties into their city.

