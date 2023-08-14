Fultondale High School holds open house in new building

FULTONDALE Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two years, Fultondale High School students and staff are coming home.

Sunday, they held an open house in their new building, finally ready to house middle and high school students, after a tornado destroyed their old school back in 2021.

For the first time, the chatter of Fultondale Middle and High School students filled the hallways for open house in their new school.

“I saw a lot of my friends, dapped them up, really just trying to check out my classes, see where I got to go,” says Chauncey Williams Jr., a Junior at Fultondale High School.

For the last two and a half years, the students haven’t had a school of their own. They’ve attended classes online, or in other schools after Fultondale’s old high school was destroyed by a tornado.

“It was very stressful doing e-learning,” says Logan Jenkens, a sophomore, “When we were at Warrior, the learning environment wasn’t the best.”

Jefferson County School leaders knew getting these students back into their own building needed to happen as quickly as possible.

“It’s been a very stressful, especially the past six months to ensure that we’re open for the 23-24 school year,” said Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin. “Everybody worked together and we kept hoping and believing and we put together a product we can be proud of.”

The back half of the school is still under construction, which will include two gymnasiums, a band room and a choir room. One band member tells FOX6 it doesn’t matter if she doesn’t have those things right now.

“I’m looking forward to the football games, the Friday night lights or Thursday Night Lights, whatever they may be, even Saturday Night Lights,” said Tatyana Ruffin, a junior, “I’m just looking forward to being on that field, just knowing we’re here.”

After two and a half years, these students have a place to call their own.

“We’re here, and you’re going to see us everywhere and represent, this orange blue and white stands for way more than Fultondale, it is community, it’s people it’s family,” said Ruffin. “Just know when you see that orange, blue and white, that’s not Auburn, it’s Fultondale, and we’re here.”

Dr. Gonsoulin tells FOX6 the district hopes to have the last portion of the building completed by the end of the semester. The first day of class is Monday, August 14.

