First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat Monday with a few storms possible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day for excessive heat. Dangerously hot temperatures will continue across Central Alabama Monday with heat index values up to 115 degrees.

Happy Sunday! Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with winds from the east at 5 mph and an overnight low temperature in the mid to upper 70s.

Dangerous Heat Continues: Rain chances lower as we start the week, but the temperatures will ramp up. We are forecasting morning temperatures to only cool into the mid 70s Monday morning. Afternoon high temperatures could climb into the upper 90s.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for most of central Alabama. Heat index values could climb to 105°-115°F. You’ll definitely want to work outside early in the morning or later in the day. Stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to be outside during the afternoon hours. We are expecting a few showers and storms by Monday afternoon. Rain chances are at 20%.

Heat Index for Monday. (WBRC)

Drier and Slightly Cooler Air Returns Next Week: If you are tired of the stormy and hot pattern, I have good news for you! An area of low pressure and associated cold front will move east and move across the area Tuesday bringing a change in the overall weather pattern and breaking the cycle of excessive heat. Conditions will be a bit cooler and drier with dew points finally dipping below 70-degrees for the remainder of the week. With the approach of the front a few showers or storms may develop on Tuesday. An isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out Tuesday, but we look like we’ll dry out almost completely next Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures behind the cold front could cool into the 60s for morning lows with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lower humidity values mean that the heat index won’t climb into the triple digits next Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropical Outlook: The Atlantic remains quiet as we head into the upcoming week. I see no signs of any U.S. impacts through August 20th. NOAA did release a new outlook for the season, and they are now forecasting a 60% chance for an above average hurricane season. Water temperatures are unusually warm. The limiting factors this month have been dry air and wind shear. If dry air and wind shear lowers, we could see an active setup in the tropics. Only time will tell. Hurricane season normally peaks in mid-September and comes to an end on November 30th.

