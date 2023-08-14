First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat levels Monday

Dangerous Heat Continues (WBRC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! The dangerous heat continues today, and we have declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day.

High temperatures yesterday climbed into the mid-to-upper 90s, but the feels like temperatures were 110° to 115°F in many locations. We think that today could end up a few degrees warmer.

Excessive Heat Warning (WBRC)

An Excessive Heat Warning includes all of central Alabama today. It is set to expire at 9 p.m. The excessive heat warnings include the entire state except for Jackson and Dekalb counties in far northeast Alabama. Areas under the excessive heat warning could see highs in the mid-to-upper 90s with a heat index between 110° and 115°F. I would highly recommend knocking out outdoor activities early in the morning while temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s. I recommend avoiding outdoor activities this afternoon. If you have to work outside, please take several breaks and stay hydrated. Remember to walk your pets early in the day and on grassy surfaces. Pavement can be dangerously hot and can burn their paws. Always check the backseat of your car, and make sure you check on your neighbors.

What it could feel like today (WBRC)

Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 70s with a few low 80s in parts of west Alabama. It is already muggy outside, and the humidity is the main reason why we have an excessive heat warning for all of central Alabama today until 9 p.m. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

The long-awaited cold front is to our north producing heavy rainfall and storms in parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri. This cold front will finally move into Central Alabama tomorrow morning giving us a relief from this nasty heat. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. The heat index is forecast to climb into the range of 110° to 115°F. Winds are forecast to come from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. We will hold on to a 30 percent chance for isolated storms this afternoon. The greatest chance for storms will likely occur in north Alabama and into parts of east Alabama this afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops could become strong with frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 80s by 7 to 8 p.m. with a partly cloudy sky.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the drop in temperatures and humidity! A cold front is forecast to move into north and central Alabama tonight into tomorrow morning. We could see some storms develop in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties overnight into early Tuesday morning. Severe weather appears low, but storms could become strong. Storms will gradually move to the southeast and weaken/dissipate by sunrise Tuesday morning. Our best chance for rain will likely occur tomorrow morning.

By tomorrow afternoon, most of the rain will likely impact south Alabama. Morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid 70s. The cold front will likely move through our area tomorrow afternoon giving us mostly dry conditions and breezy northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Humidity levels will likely drop tomorrow afternoon and evening. We will likely see a wide range in temperatures tomorrow afternoon. Areas along and north of Interstate 20/59 are forecast to see highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Areas south of Birmingham will likely see highs in the lower 90s. The big story is that we shouldn’t see any heat advisories or warnings across the area tomorrow!

Beautiful Weather Wednesday and Thursday: The weather will be picture perfect for the middle of the week! The weather will be great to clean up the yard from all of the storm debris over the past week or two. With dry air in place, morning temperatures will trend below average.

First Alert Muggy Meter (WBRC)

We could see morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Each day will end up mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. It’ll feel really nice outside with lower humidity levels. Enjoy the “cool” weather because the heat will return by this weekend.

Trending Hot this Weekend: We are forecasting dry weather for the remainder of the week, so you’ll likely need to water the lawn and garden going into the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to trend above average as we head into Friday and the weekend. High temperatures will likely climb into the low-to-mid 90s. We could see highs climb into the upper 90s for parts of Central Alabama next Sunday and Monday.

Morning lows will also trend warmer with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. Humidity levels may increase a little over the weekend, but it won’t be as high as it has been this past weekend. We could be close to heat advisory criteria by this weekend and going into next week. Next week is shaping up to be mostly dry and hot. Temperatures are forecast to remain above average with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Tropical Update: It is looking like the Atlantic will start to become active as we finish out August. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring two tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic. Both waves have a 20 percent chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next seven days. Long-range models are hinting at activity developing in the eastern and central Atlantic going into the weekend and next week. They are also hinting that we’ll need to watch the Caribbean and Gulf too.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

No issues are expected for the United States over the next seven days. We’ll definitely have to pay close attention as we inch closer to Labor Day Weekend. Hurricane season normally ramps up in late August and September and comes to an end on November 30.

Have a safe Monday and try to beat the heat!

