Chill out at Shelby County’s newest splash pad

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The kids may be back in school, but the summer isn’t over and neither is this heat!

So if you’re looking for a free and fun place to keep your family cool, check out Shelby County’s newest chill out spot.

The City of Pelham held a grand opening Saturday for their new splash pad. It’s located at 2020 Pelham Park Boulevard.

The splash pad is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It’s closed Monday’s for maintenance.

