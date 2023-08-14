1 dead and 3 injured, including child, in Hale Co. crash

LawCall
State Troopers said James S. Lynn. 66, died when the Camry he was driving was hit by a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by Jasmiene R. Scott, 23, of Demopolis.(Arizona's Family)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Winfield man was killed and three others, including a child, were hurt in a crash Saturday.

State Troopers said James S. Lynn, 66, died when the Camry he was driving was hit by a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by Jasmiene R. Scott, 23, of Demopolis.

Scott and a 3-year-old passenger in the Dodge were hurt and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Cheryl T. Lynn, 63, of Winfield, a passenger in the Toyota, was also injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

The crash happened on U.S. 80 near the 42 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Demopolis, in Hale County.

