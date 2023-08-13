LawCall
Two individuals shot in Tuscaloosa, investigation underway

(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials from Tuscaloosa PD and the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the Hodo Haven Apartments Saturday night on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. At this time, one of the victims is in critical condition and the other victim has non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

One person is dead in Argo following a Friday afternoon shooting
7 day forecast
Pinson Valley senior remembered during hoopfest
