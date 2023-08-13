One killed in early morning boat crash in Lauderdale Co.

WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) -A man from Mississippi is dead following an early morning boat crash on Pickwick Lake in Lauderdale County Saturday.

State Troopers tell us 63-year-old Ricky Rodgers of Iuka, Miss. was killed when his fishing boat struck a support column on the Second Creek Bridge. That’s just north of Waterloo.

Troopers say Rodgers was not wearing a life jacket and was pronounced dead on the scene.

