One killed in early morning boat crash in Lauderdale Co.

Location of Saturday's fatal boat crash
Location of Saturday's fatal boat crash
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) -A man from Mississippi is dead following an early morning boat crash on Pickwick Lake in Lauderdale County Saturday.

State Troopers tell us 63-year-old Ricky Rodgers of Iuka, Miss. was killed when his fishing boat struck a support column on the Second Creek Bridge. That’s just north of Waterloo.

Troopers say Rodgers was not wearing a life jacket and was pronounced dead on the scene.

