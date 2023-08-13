‘He was so loyal’: Pinson Valley basketball coach remembers Caleb White

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The passing of Pinson Valley High School basketball star Caleb White has left a community in mourning. At just 17 years old, Caleb suffered a medical emergency while playing basketball at school on August 10, tragically passing away shortly thereafter.

Reflecting on Caleb’s character, coach Darrell Barber shared his memories with WBRC. “He was so loyal, man. He was very loyal to his friends, always wanting to see everyone else succeed. He was never about himself, not a show-off. On the court, it was a different story, but outside of it, you couldn’t find a better person. He was raised the right way; his parents did a wonderful job with him. It was just a pleasure,” Barber recalled.

Caleb’s absence was deeply felt during the Hoopfest basketball tournament at Railroad Park Saturday. The event is part of Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway’s Community Tour campaign, designed to foster stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community they serve. The tournament commenced with a poignant moment of silence in honor of Caleb.

Close friends Terry Conner Jr. and Austin Conner, who participated in the tournament, spoke about their late friend. “Representing our boy that just passed, Caleb White,” they shared.

While the exact cause of Caleb’s untimely death remains unknown, it happened during a basketball session in the school’s gym. He was not only a standout player on the school’s basketball team but also a participant in the Hoopfest tournaments.

The 2023 Hoopfest basketball tournament continued with its scheduled games. Founder Lucien Blankenship expressed the bittersweet sentiment of holding the tournament without Caleb’s presence. Despite this, the tournament’s core mission of bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community remained unwavering.

Blankenship emphasized the tournament aligns with Sheriff Pettway’s focus on conflict resolution and emotional control. “Basketball was one of the ways he could get out into the community,” Blankenship explained.

Pettway’s Community Tour initiative aims to prevent the loss of lives to violence by teaching alternative conflict resolution methods. “Just like in the game, when somebody gets fouled, they go to the free throw line and shoot a free throw. We want them to understand that in life, there’s another way to resolve conflict instead of using violence,” Sheriff Pettway stated.

The tournament concluded with Sheriff Pettway awarding $7,500 in cash to the tournament winners. Looking ahead, the event organizers hope to expand their reach both locally and statewide in the coming years.

