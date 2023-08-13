LawCall
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m., storm chances limited through the beginning of the week

Out the door forecast
Out the door forecast(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 are expected from 10 a.m. this morning through 9 p.m. tonight. Tomorrow, heat index values up to 112 degrees could occur.

Dangerous heat continues
Dangerous heat continues(WBRC)
Dangerous heat through tomorrow
Dangerous heat through tomorrow(WBRC)

Meanwhile, the building ridge of high pressure which stretches from the Southern Plains to the Western Gulf will continue to bring the heat although it will tend to limit additional storm development through the end of the weekend and the beginning of the week.

Severe outlook today 8-13-23
Severe outlook today 8-13-23(WBRC)

Beyond Monday there is an overall change in the air mass on the way as a cool front moves south, reaching North Alabama tomorrow night. A line of showers and thunderstorms will move along and ahead of the front, but no severe storms are expected.

The front will move into a more unstable environment Tuesday afternoon which may help with the development of a few severe storms, but drier air will follow the front bringing relief from the excessive heat. The drier air will also help foster rain-free conditions for most of the region for the second half of the week.

