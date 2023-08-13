Emergency crews responding to structure fire in Alabaster, road closures

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire at 204 1st St N, across from the Alabaster Police Department.

Due to the fire, Highway 31 NB and SB are currently shut down. According to Alabaster PD, traffic is being diverted in the area of Vision First and also at Hwy 31/Hwy 119.

Alabaster PD advises drivers to take an alternate route. Updates for the road closures will be added once the roadway is reopened.

