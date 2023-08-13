LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police investigating deadly shooting after man found in ditch

West Precinct Officers responded to a call of a person down at 50th Street SW and Park Avenue...
West Precinct Officers responded to a call of a person down at 50th Street SW and Park Avenue SW around 6:37 a.m.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

West Precinct Officers responded to a call of a person down at 50th Street SW and Park Avenue SW around 6:37 a.m.

123movies

Officers found a man unresponsive in a ditch on the side of the road.

No one is in custody. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the child is no longer missing
ALEA cancels emergency missing child alert
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill

Latest News

Pinson Valley Coach remembers Caleb White
‘He was so loyal’: Pinson Valley basketball coach remembers Caleb White
We have declared Sunday and Monday First Alert Weather Days.
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat continues with a few storms through the evening
Pinson Valley Coach remembers Caleb White
Pinson Valley Coach remembers Caleb White
Blount County deputy injured in 2-vehicle accident on Alabama 160
Blount Co. deputy released from hospital after head-on collision Thursday