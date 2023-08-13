Birmingham Police investigating deadly shooting after man found in ditch

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

West Precinct Officers responded to a call of a person down at 50th Street SW and Park Avenue SW around 6:37 a.m.

Officers found a man unresponsive in a ditch on the side of the road.

No one is in custody. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

