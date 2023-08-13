LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ALDOT to begin planned interchange ramp paving work

I-459 NB or SB, in Jefferson County Between MP 130.595 (1st Avenue North Bridge) and MP 140.154 (US 78 in Leeds, AL)
Traffic cones generic.
Traffic cones generic.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 13, the Alabama Department of Transportation will begin planned interchange ramp work.

ALDOT will narrow the inside or outside half of Exit 29 on I-459 NB or SB to I-20 eastbound or westbound ramps for the paving work.

All lanes are expected to be reopened by 5 a.m. on Monday, August 14. The same closures will then be in place from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. from August 14 to August 18.

ALDOT advises drivers to use alternate routes and to adjust their travel times. They also remind drivers to be mindful of work zone speed limits and to use caution in the area.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Kimberly Latham
ALEA issues emergency missing child alert
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill

Latest News

ADOC: Security incident at Donaldson Correctional Facility
The Birmingham PD is investigating a homicide at 1000 Tin Mill Road.
Birmingham Police conducting homicide investigation
Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire at 204 1st St N, across from the Alabaster...
Emergency crews responding to structure fire in Alabaster
7 day forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warnings through Monday, drier conditions bring relief by the end of the week