ALDOT to begin planned interchange ramp paving work

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 13, the Alabama Department of Transportation will begin planned interchange ramp work.

ALDOT will narrow the inside or outside half of Exit 29 on I-459 NB or SB to I-20 eastbound or westbound ramps for the paving work.

All lanes are expected to be reopened by 5 a.m. on Monday, August 14. The same closures will then be in place from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. from August 14 to August 18.

ALDOT advises drivers to use alternate routes and to adjust their travel times. They also remind drivers to be mindful of work zone speed limits and to use caution in the area.

