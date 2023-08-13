LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ADOC: Security incident at Donaldson Correctional Facility

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating a security incident that took place Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The facility is currently on lockdown for the safety of staff and inmates, according to ADOC.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are assisting ADOC’s Law Enforcement Division in this investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Kimberly Latham
ALEA issues emergency missing child alert
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues

Latest News

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire at 204 1st St N, across from the Alabaster...
Emergency crews responding to structure fire in Alabaster, road closures
7 day forecast
First Alert Weather: FAWD through Monday for Excessive Heat Warnings, drier conditions bring relief by the end of the week
Two individuals shot in Tuscaloosa, investigation underway
Pinson Valley senior remembered during hoopfest
Pinson Valley senior remembered during hoopfest