Washed out roads in Hayden continue to plague residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people in Hayden are dealing with washed out roads, virtually impassable, after storms moved through the area.

Some residents are telling FOX6 they’re driving as far as they can, parking their cars, and then walking the rest of the way to their homes.

“Me and another neighbor have been here 21 years, and it’s been that way ever since then,” says James Brown, a resident of Bailey Way.

Brown says he and about ten other families live on Bailey Way in Hayden. He says they’ve dealt with road issues as far back as he can remember.

“Emergency Vehicles can’t get down it. If there’s a house fire or someone needs has a medical issue nobody can get to them. We won’t even come across it in our personal vehicles,” Brown says.

Brown says he and others have contacted multiple agencies, including the Blount County Commission, who tell them it’s not county maintained. Brown says they still receive county services.

“School Buses come down this road, they deliver our mail down this road, garbage trucks come down the road, and they still say it’s not a county maintained road,” says Brown.

Blount County Commission tells FOX6 they can’t fix these roads, saying it’s illegal since it’s still technically private property.

“Some of these developers in years past has cut in roads and they never got it to the engineers for adoption and so it’s remained what we consider a private road even though they get mail, garbage,” explained Blount Co. District 1 Commissioner Allen Armstrong.

The people of Bailey Way aren’t alone. Armstrong says there are a few communities with similar issues. He says until the developers are identified and tracked down, the commission’s hands are tied.

“Actually, the developer would carry the liability with it. That’s the first place to start is the original developer,” says Armstrong.

Armstrong says he spoke with one resident of Bailey Way and is working with her and the county engineer to see what the next steps need to be in identifying the developer to track down.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.