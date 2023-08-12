LawCall
Trussville roadwork approved to help with train traffic issues

A project has been approved for one area of the city that will include options for people who have to wait on trains that were stopped on tracks in Trussville.
Upcoming work could bring relief from train issues
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some relief is on the way for people in Trussville whose daily commutes are impacted by trains.

The city council approved a project that will expand roads and utilities in the area of Camp Coleman Road and Commerce Lane.

The project was worked on for around a year and was recently approved by city council.

Work is expected to start in about two weeks, and last roughly six months.

Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat says there are several neighborhoods around this area, and the people who live there regularly experience delays due to train routes. This project aims to make their commutes a little faster.

“They’ll be able to go around it for options to get out and around. If they’re coming into their neighborhood off of I-59 and Deer Foot, once they get on Highway 11 they’ll have the same options instead of sitting there waiting on the train to pass. They’ll be able to go and have different options,” Choat says.

Choat says Trussville is also working with the city of Birmingham and Norfolk Southern on research to possibly install another overpass in an area that is shared by both cities.

