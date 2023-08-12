Severe storms cause damage, power outages across Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are without power in Birmingham Friday night after severe storms rolled through Central Alabama.

An estimated 10,000+ people are currently without power across the Birmingham area with multiple reports of downed trees and power lines.

The photo below was submitted to WBRC of a tree downed by the severe storms across Shades Crest Road in Hoover.

Tree down across Shades Crest road in Hoover (Kathy Carden)

