LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Severe storms cause damage, power outages across Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are without power in Birmingham Friday night after severe storms rolled through Central Alabama.

An estimated 10,000+ people are currently without power across the Birmingham area with multiple reports of downed trees and power lines.

The photo below was submitted to WBRC of a tree downed by the severe storms across Shades Crest Road in Hoover.

Tree down across Shades Crest road in Hoover
Tree down across Shades Crest road in Hoover(Kathy Carden)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb White.
Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency
One person is dead in Argo following a Friday afternoon shooting
One dead following shooting in Argo
Consequences of address fraud
Using a different address to get a child into a school district has major consequences, legal, education experts say
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl

Latest News

Hayden residents struggling to repair road washed out by storms
Hayden residents struggling to repair road washed out by storms
Walker County Schools will use federal funds to install new door knobs in some schools.
Federal grant helps schools address safety concerns
Ford offers some mobile car service repair
Ford offers some mobile car service repair
Controversy surrounding Northport Community Center
Northport Community Center controversy heats up with legal threat