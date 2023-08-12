First Alert Weather: Dangerous heat, possible severe thunderstorms this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon. The threat window appears to be from noon to 7 p.m. for Northeast Alabama. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. The heat area will expand today. West Alabama has an Excessive Heat Warning for Heat Indices of 110+ degrees. The remainder of the area will also increase in the Heat Index Values where a Heat Advisory has been issued.

Dangerous heat and severe storms (WBRC)

Severe outlook today 8-12-23 (WBRC)

Heat and humidity will produce dangerous conditions through Tuesday. Heat indices will be 105 or greater each afternoon across Central Alabama. Conditions remain very warm and humid this morning as high pressure continues to build across the region. Afternoon temperatures will range from 95-100-degrees area wide with the accompanying high Heat Index Values through the afternoon.

Dangerous heat through tomorrow (WBRC)

Storms which develop this afternoon will dissipate with the loss of afternoon heating but more Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be in place for tomorrow and Monday.

By Tuesday drier air will finally filter into the area pushing the Extreme Heat to the south. The front will move further south by midweek allowing for lower humidity values across the area. Therefore, no additional Heat Advisories are expected going into the second half of the upcoming week

