LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

First Alert Weather: Dangerous heat, possible severe thunderstorms this afternoon

Out the door forecast
Out the door forecast(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon. The threat window appears to be from noon to 7 p.m. for Northeast Alabama. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. The heat area will expand today. West Alabama has an Excessive Heat Warning for Heat Indices of 110+ degrees. The remainder of the area will also increase in the Heat Index Values where a Heat Advisory has been issued.

Dangerous heat and severe storms
Dangerous heat and severe storms(WBRC)
Severe outlook today 8-12-23
Severe outlook today 8-12-23(WBRC)

Heat and humidity will produce dangerous conditions through Tuesday. Heat indices will be 105 or greater each afternoon across Central Alabama. Conditions remain very warm and humid this morning as high pressure continues to build across the region. Afternoon temperatures will range from 95-100-degrees area wide with the accompanying high Heat Index Values through the afternoon.

Dangerous heat through tomorrow
Dangerous heat through tomorrow(WBRC)

Storms which develop this afternoon will dissipate with the loss of afternoon heating but more Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be in place for tomorrow and Monday.

By Tuesday drier air will finally filter into the area pushing the Extreme Heat to the south. The front will move further south by midweek allowing for lower humidity values across the area. Therefore, no additional Heat Advisories are expected going into the second half of the upcoming week

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in Argo following a Friday afternoon shooting
One dead following shooting in Argo
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Caleb White.
Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency
Consequences of address fraud
Using a different address to get a child into a school district has major consequences, legal, education experts say
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl

Latest News

WBRC First Alert Weather Extra - 8-11-2023
WBRC First Alert Weather Extra - 8-11-2023
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Afternoon update
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Midday update
WBRC First Alert Weather - Good Day Update
WBRC First Alert Weather - Good Day Update